Chess: Magnus Carlsen beats India’s Praggnanandhaa to win FIDE World Cup

The 32-year-old Norwegian, who has dominated the International Chess Federation’s ranking for more than 12 years, defeated the 18-year-old Indian in a final played over three days at Baku in Azerbaijan on Thursday.

The final went into a two-game tie-break after the first two rounds failed to produce a winner. Carlsen won the first game and the second game ended in a draw, handing a win to the grandmaster.

In his run to the final, Praggnanandhaa beat world number two Fabiano Caruana of the United States in the semifinal as well as world number three Hikaru Nakamura, also of the US, in an earlier round.

