Thaksin Shinawatra arrives back in Thailand after years-long exile

Supporters celebrate as they welcome home former prime minister who was removed in a 2006 military coup.

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has landed back home in Thailand after 15 years in self-imposed exile.

Thaksin, who made his fortune in the telecommunications business, boarded a private plane in Singapore and landed at Bangkok’s Don Mueang airport shortly after 9am (02:00 GMT) on Tuesday, according to Thailand’s Khaosod Media.

His sister Yingluck Shinawatra, also a former prime minister, had earlier posted a video on TikTok showing Thaksin, dressed in dark suit with a red tie, walking up the steps to board the aircraft.

Supporters, dressed in red, cheered, danced and sang as news of his arrival was announced, despite reports that he would be arrested by police on his arrival in the country.

Thaksin swept to power in 2001 on a populist platform that appealed to rural Thais. He was returned in a landslide five years later, but in September 2006, when Thaksin was in New York preparing to address the United Nations, the military seized power.

Thaksin was later convicted of abuse of power and went into exile, spending most of his time in Dubai. Thailand, meanwhile, was plunged into political turmoil with pro-Thaksin and rival pro-establishment supporters taking to the streets.

The country has since been through a cycle of elections and coups, with dozens killed in bloody crackdowns on street protests.

Pheu Thai, the latest incarnation of Thaksin’s party, came second in elections held in May.

After the progressive Move Forward was unable to form a government because military-appointed senators in the upper house refused to support it, Pheu Thai cobbled together a grouping of parties, including those backed by the military.

A vote will be held later on Tuesday that could lead to the party’s Srettha Thavisin, a property tycoon, becoming prime minister.