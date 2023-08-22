African Union suspends Niger with immediate effect for July 26 coup

The AU said on Tuesday that it had noted ECOWAS’s plan of action regarding Niger and would “evaluate its repercussions”.

The African Union on Tuesday announced the suspension of Niger from the continental bloc, with immediate effect, the latest of a number of sanctions on the West African country since a coup last month.

The decision, announced after a meeting of the AU’s Peace and Security Council in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, comes after a number of Western countries cut aid to Niger after a July 26 coup that ousted President Mohammed Bazoum.

Bazoum has been under house arrest since the takeover orchestrated by members of his presidential guard.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) also imposed a number of sanctions and last week, agreed on a ‘D-day’ to begin a military intervention through an already activated regional strikeforce.

ECOWAS said the use of force would be the ‘last resort’ after exhausting diplomatic channels for negotiation. On Monday, it rejected a proposal by Niger’s military government to hold elections within three years,

However, the AU said it was reviewing ECOWAS’s plan of action and called on all of its member states and the international community to not undertake any action to legitimise Niger’s military government.

“We are studying the ECOWAS decision to prepare forces for deployment in Niger, and the African Commission will evaluate its repercussions,” the statement said. “We strongly reject any external interference by any party or country in the affairs of the continent, including private military companies.”

This is a developing story. More to follow…