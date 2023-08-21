News|Refugees

Saudi Arabia rejects accusations of killing Ethiopians at Yemen border

The kingdom has refuted a report that alleged possible crimes against humanity at the country’s southern borders.

Ethiopian refugee woman holding a child in front of a makeshift shelter made with pieces of cloth and sticks
Ethiopian refugees are pictured at a camp for migrants of African origin in the Khor Maksar district of Yemen's second city of Aden on March 3, 2022 [Saleh Obaidi/AFP]
A Saudi government source denied Human Rights Watch’s accusations that Saudi border guards killed hundreds of Ethiopian migrants.

A Saudi government source told Agence France-Presse that the accusations are baseless and not based on reliable sources.

In a report, Human Rights Watch accused Saudi border guards of firing heavily and using explosive weapons to kill Ethiopian migrants who were trying to cross from Yemen into the kingdom.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies