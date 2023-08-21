Saudi Arabia rejects accusations of killing Ethiopians at Yemen border

The kingdom has refuted a report that alleged possible crimes against humanity at the country’s southern borders.

A Saudi government source denied Human Rights Watch’s accusations that Saudi border guards killed hundreds of Ethiopian migrants.

A Saudi government source told Agence France-Presse that the accusations are baseless and not based on reliable sources.

In a report, Human Rights Watch accused Saudi border guards of firing heavily and using explosive weapons to kill Ethiopian migrants who were trying to cross from Yemen into the kingdom.