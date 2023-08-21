One Israeli dead, one wounded in shooting near Hebron

The latest incident comes days after another deadly shooting in the occupied West Bank in which two Israelis were killed.

One Israeli has died and another has been seriously wounded in a shooting near the city of Hebron in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

Israeli first responders and soldiers administered CPR at the scene but failed to revive a 40-year-old woman who has not been identified yet, local media reported.

Another Israeli, a 35-year-old man, described as being in serious condition, has been transported to a medical centre for emergency treatment.

Reports also indicate that a young girl was present at the scene but was unharmed.

The Israeli army set up roadblocks in the area as it began to search for the suspect, who remains at large, and then proceeded to shut down Hebron entirely.

This follows another shooting attack in the West Bank last week, in which two Israelis died. That incident happened south of Nablus and was thought to have been carried out by a Palestinian attacker.

The occupied West Bank has seen heightened violence this year, the most in nearly two decades, with the Israeli army launching several high-profile incursions into Palestinian refugee camps.