Singapore arrests 10, seizes $737m in assets in money laundering raids

Police say the group is suspected of involvement in organised crime activities ‘including scams and online gambling’.

Singapore police have arrested 10 people and seized assets including properties and luxury cars worth about one billion Singapore dollars ($737m) as part of an investigation into a suspected money laundering ring.

The police conducted simultaneous raids on Tuesday across the city-state, they said in a statement on Wednesday evening, targeting a group suspected of laundering proceeds from “overseas organised crime activities including scams and online gambling”.

Along with 94 properties and 50 vehicles, police also seized cash, luxury bags, jewellery, watches, electronic devices and some documents with information on virtual assets.

Those arrested were from China, Turkey, Cambodia, Cyprus and Vanuatu and were aged between 31 and 44, the Singapore police said.

More than 400 officers took part in the raids, during which the suspects were arrested from luxury homes and high-end condominiums.

“Investigations are ongoing. More assets may be seized [and] bank accounts frozen,” the police statement said.

Singapore is a global financial hub and has strict laws against the laundering of illicit funds, with those found guilty of such crimes facing as many as 10 years in prison.

In a separate statement, the Singapore central bank said it has been “in touch with the financial institutions where the potentially tainted funds have been identified.”

It did not name the institutions.