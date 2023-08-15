Ukraine’s western region of Lviv comes under Russian air raid attack

Air raid sirens activated across eastern, central and western Ukraine as the air force warns of Russian missile threat.

Air raid sirens were activated across most of Ukraine and explosions have been heard in the western Ukrainian region of Lviv bordering Poland, local officials and media reported.

“Explosions again in Lviv,” Lviv city Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on the Telegram messaging app early on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear whether the explosions were air defence systems engaged in repelling an attack or ground targets being hit by Russian weaponry.

The Lviv region’s governor, Maxim Kozitsky, urging people to seek shelter, said on the Telegram earlier that Russia had launched missiles that were heading towards the region.

Local news media, The Kyiv Independent, reported the Ukrainian Air Force as warning that western regions of the country were threatened by Russian missile attacks.

Explosions were also heard in the western Khmelnytskyi region of the country, according to local military administration officials, the media outlet reported.

According to the Air Force, there is a threat of missile attack targeted at Ukraine's western oblasts. The air raid alert was activated nationwide. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 15, 2023