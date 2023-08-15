DEVELOPING STORY,
Ukraine’s western region of Lviv comes under Russian air raid attack

Air raid sirens activated across eastern, central and western Ukraine as the air force warns of Russian missile threat.

Smoke rises over Ukraine's Lviv city in November 2022 following a Russian missile strike [File: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters]
Published On 15 Aug 2023

Air raid sirens were activated across most of Ukraine and explosions have been heard in the western Ukrainian region of Lviv bordering Poland, local officials and media reported.

“Explosions again in Lviv,” Lviv city Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on the Telegram messaging app early on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear whether the explosions were air defence systems engaged in repelling an attack or ground targets being hit by Russian weaponry.

The Lviv region’s governor, Maxim Kozitsky, urging people to seek shelter, said on the Telegram earlier that Russia had launched missiles that were heading towards the region.

Local news media, The Kyiv Independent, reported the Ukrainian Air Force as warning that western regions of the country were threatened by Russian missile attacks.

Explosions were also heard in the western Khmelnytskyi region of the country, according to local military administration officials, the media outlet reported.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies