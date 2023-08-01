Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi granted clemency: Reports

Former leader receives a pardon in five of the 19 cases against her and will remain under house arrest, media reports say.

Myanmar’s military has granted clemency to Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, pardoning her in five of the 19 offences for which she was convicted and jailed for a total of 33 years, according to media reports.

The pardons, announced on Tuesday, was part of an amnesty granted to more than 7,000 prisoners to mark Buddhist Lent.

The former leader, who was reportedly moved last week from prison to house arrest in the capital, Naypyitaw, has been in detention since the military toppled her government and seized power in a coup in early 2021.

She is appealing the convictions for the 19 offences, which range from incitement and election fraud to corruption.

She denied all of the charges.

An informed source told the Reuters news agency that despite the pardons, Aung San Suu Kyi would remain in detention.

“She won’t be free from house arrest,” said the source who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.

AFP meanwhile said the 78-year-old politician still faces 14 other cases.

“She couldn’t be freed completely although some sentences against her were pardoned. She still has to face 14 cases. Only five cases out of 19 were pardoned,” a legal source was quoted as saying.

Former President Win Myint also had his sentences reduced as part of the amnesty, according to The Associated Press.

Aung San Suu Kyi is the daughter of Myanmar’s independence hero and was first put under house arrest in 1989 after huge protests against decades of military rule.

In 1991, she won the Nobel Peace Prize for campaigning for democracy but was only fully released from house arrest in 2010. Her National League for Democracy (NLD) swept a 2015 election, held as part of tentative military reforms.

It went on to win the next election in November 2020 by a landslide, but the military alleged fraud and said it had to seize power to investigate the complaints.