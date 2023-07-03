‘Criminal’: Israel’s Jenin attack sparks condemnation, alarm

A number of nations, as well as the Arab League, have strongly criticised Israel’s attacks on Jenin.

Israel’s air raids and ground attacks on the Jenin refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank on Monday drew condemnation from Iran, Egypt, Jordan and the Arab League and concern from the United Nations, as the death toll from the large-scale military operation continued to mount.

Here are some of the international reactions:

Iran: ‘State terrorism’

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani condemned the attack on Jenin, describing it as a “reckless crime and a prominent measure of state terrorism”, stressing that “the Zionist entity will be defeated this time as well”.

Kanani said in a press conference: “The continuing crimes of the Zionist entity have proven once again that normalisation with the Zionist entity will not stop the Zionist killing machine, nor will it deter it or affect it.”

Egypt: ‘Excessive and indiscriminate force’

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the Israeli attack on the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, calling for the intervention of international bodies to put an end to such violations.

In a statement, the ministry affirmed Egypt’s “complete rejection of the repeated Israeli attacks and incursions against Palestinian cities, resulting in innocent civilian casualties due to the use of excessive and indiscriminate force, and a flagrant violation of the provisions of international law and international legitimacy, especially the International humanitarian law that imposes clear and concise commitments.”





Jordan: ‘Violation of international humanitarian law’

In a statement, Jordanian foreign ministry spokesperson Sinan al-Majali strongly condemned the Israeli offensive, saying the escalation “constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law and obligations of the [Israeli] occupation”.

The spokesperson called for immediate and effective action by the international community to stop the Israeli assault and provide protection for Palestinians in all occupied territories.

Arab League: ‘Brutal military operation’

The Arab League’s Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit condemned the “brutal military operation” in occupied Jenin in a tweet. He wrote: “The bombing of cities and camps by planes and the bulldozing of houses and roads is a collective punishment and revenge” that will lead to further escalations.

He also appealed to “advocates of peace” around the world to intervene and stop the “criminal operation”.

UN: ‘Ensure access to injured’

The United Nations resident humanitarian coordinator in Palestine, Lynn Hastings, expressed alarm in a tweet as she called for access to the injured.

Alarmed by scale of Israeli forces operation in #Jenin, occupied #WestBank. Airstrikes were used in the densely populated refugee camp. Several dead and critically wounded. Access to all injured must be ensured. @ochaopt is mobilising #humanitarian partners to provide assistance — Lynn Hastings (@LynnHastings) July 3, 2023

Israel: No plan to expand operation to entire West Bank

Foreign minister Eli Cohen on Monday signalled Israel did not intend to expand its operation in Jenin to the entire occupied West Bank.

“Our goal is to focus on Jenin, and our goal is to focus only on the terrorists and their cells,” Cohen told reporters in Jerusalem.