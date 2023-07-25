Sirens in Kyiv as Ukrainian forces down Russian drones

Officials say Russia launched Iranian-made Shahed drones in its sixth attack this month on the Ukrainian capital.

Russia has launched its sixth air attack on Ukraine’s capital this month, but all incoming drones were shot down and early reports indicated no damage or casualties, according to officials.

The reported attack on Kyiv on Tuesday morning came a day after Russia warned of “tough retaliatory measures” following a drone attack on its capital, Moscow, some 500km (300 miles) from Ukraine.

Russia attacked Kyiv with Iranian-made Shahed drones, and based on preliminary information all the drones were downed by Ukraine’s air defence systems, Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

“The air alert lasted for 3 hours … All air targets were detected and destroyed on the approach to Kyiv,” he said.

“According to the information at this moment, there were no victims or destruction in the capital.”

The Kyiv regional military administration had earlier issued an alert for drone attacks and warned residents to stay in shelters.

The air force also issued an alert for drone strikes on the southern Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, which share part of Ukraine’s Black Sea coast.

The regions are home to port infrastructure that Moscow has battered regularly with attack drones and missiles since exiting a deal facilitating the safe shipment of grain from Ukraine last week.