Qurans burned outside Egyptian, Turkish embassies in Denmark

The anti-Islam demonstration in Copenhagen comes after a string of Quran burnings in Sweden and Denmark in recent weeks.

A small group of far-right protesters set fire to copies of Islam’s holy book, the Quran, in front of the Egyptian and Turkish embassies in Denmark’s capital Copenhagen.

Tuesday’s anti-Islam demonstration in Copenhagen by a far-right, ultra-nationalist group called Danish Patriots followed Quran burnings the group staged on Monday and last week in front of the Iraqi embassy.

Two such incidents have also taken place in neighbouring Sweden over the past month.

Iraq’s foreign ministry on Monday called on authorities of EU countries to “quickly reconsider so-called freedom of expression and the right to demonstrate” in light of the Quran burnings.

Turkey on Monday said it strongly condemned what it called a “despicable attack” on the Quran and called on Denmark to take necessary measures to prevent this “hate crime” against Islam.

The Egyptian foreign ministry on Tuesday summoned Sweden’s charge d’affaires to condemn the desecration of the Qurans.

Denmark’s government has condemned the burnings as “provocative and shameful acts” but said it does not have the power to block non-violent demonstrators.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Tuesday he had “had a constructive phone call” with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on the two countries’ bilateral relations and the Quran burnings.

“Repeated DK’s condemnation of these shameful acts carried out by few individuals. Emphasized that all protests must remain peaceful,” he wrote on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter.

“People benefit from an extended freedom of speech when they demonstrate,” University of Copenhagen law Professor Trine Baumbach told the Reuters news agency, explaining Danish laws.

“It does not just include verbal expression. People can express themselves in various ways, such as through the burning of items.”