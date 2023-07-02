Saudi club Al Nassr sets sights on Man U goalkeeper David de Gea

Multiple reports say Al Nassr are prepared to offer de Gea a contract for $272,000 per week.

Saudi football club Al Nassr has reportedly targeted Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea, whose contract with Manchester United expired on June 30, to be the next star to play in the club’s yellow jersey in the upcoming season.

De Gea, who moved to Old Trafford from Atletico Madrid in 2011 for a fee of 19.5 million British pounds ($25m), was offered a contract by the Saudi club for 250,000 euros ($272,000) per week.

It is not yet known whether he will sign a new contract with Manchester United after the club made the 32-year-old veteran goalkeeper an offer that is a substantial pay cut from the record 375,000-pounds-per-week ($476,000 weekly) deal he signed in 2019.

The club is expected to resume talks with de Gea about a new contract after his wedding this weekend.

The Spanish international made 545 appearances for the Red Devils and broke the club’s clean sheets record earlier this season, surpassing Peter Schmeichel.

Al Nassr is also looking to sign Croatian Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan.

If de Gea does move to Al Nassr, he will be reunited with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been the trailblazer for other players moving to the Saudi pro league such as Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy and Ruben Neves.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is also reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, who he has worked with previously at Ajax.

Last season he won the Golden Glove award for keeping 17 clean sheets in the Premier League, but ten Hag has instructed the management to search for replacements for de Gea after a season peppered with a series of mistakes and poor play.