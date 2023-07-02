News|Russia-Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 494

As the war enters its 494th day, these are the main developments.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visits a military hospital, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 1, 2023.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visits a military hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine July 1, 2023 [Petro Zadorozhnyi/Press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters]
Published On 2 Jul 2023

This is the situation as it stands on Sunday, July 2.

Fighting

  • Russia launched an overnight drone attack on Kyiv after a 12-day break, according to a Ukrainian military official. There was no immediate information about the scale of the attack.
  • The Ukrainian military reported fierce clashes in the front-line Donetsk region where it said Russia had amassed troops and attempted to advance. It named the outskirts of three cities – Bakhmut, Lyman and Marina – as front-line hot spots.
  • Officials in Donetsk, meanwhile, reported that at least three civilians were killed and 17 wounded by Russian shelling on Friday and overnight on Saturday.
  • The United Kingdom Ministry of Defence said the Ukrainian military has secured a bridgehead on the Russian-occupied eastern bank of the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a “serious threat” remained at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine and that Moscow was “theoretically ready” to provoke a localised explosion at the facility.
  • Zelenskyy also held a meeting of Ukraine’s top military command and atomic energy officials at another of the country’s top nuclear plants in northwestern Rivne to discuss the “security of our northern regions”.
  • Satellite images analysed by The Associated Press show what appears to be a newly-built military-style camp in Belarus, with statements from a Belarusian armed group and officials suggesting it may be used to house fighters from the Wagner mercenary group.

Diplomacy

  • Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez paid a visit to Kyiv as a show of continuing support from Madrid and the European Union for Ukraine’s fight against invading Russian forces.
  • Speaking alongside Sanchez, Zelenskyy said he wanted NATO leaders, who will be holding a key summit in Vilnius, to extend an invitation to Ukraine after the war.
  • Some 40 Russian diplomats and embassy staff in the Romanian capital Bucharest have left the country as ties between Russia and Romania worsen following Moscow’s decision to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
  • The director of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, said the armed mutiny by Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was a challenge to the Russian state that showed the corrosive effect of President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.
  • He added that disaffection in Russia with the war in Ukraine was creating a rare opportunity to recruit spies – and that the CIA was not letting it pass.

Weapons

  • Sanchez, the Spanish prime minister, announced Madrid would deliver more heavy weaponry to Ukraine including four Leopard tanks and armoured personnel carriers, as well as a portable field hospital.
  • He also said Spain will provide an additional 55 million euros ($60m) to help with reconstruction needs.
  • Zelenskyy, meanwhile, expressed frustration about the lack of clarity over Western training for Ukrainian fighter pilots. He said Western allies had not yet set a timetable to train pilots on US-made F-16s despite their expressions of readiness.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies