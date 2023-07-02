Israel launches missile attacks on Syria’s Homs: State media

Israeli military says its fighter jets attacked a Syrian air defence battery from which an anti-aircraft missile was launched towards Israel.

Israel has launched air raids on Syria, aiming at locations near the government-held city of Homs, but Syrian air defences downed most of the missiles, according to a state media report.

The SANA news agency, quoting an army statement early on Sunday, said the missiles flew over parts of Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, before hitting locations in the vicinity of the city of Homs.

They resulted only in material damage, SANA said.

A spokesman for the Israeli military said its fighter jets had launched an attack on a Syrian air defence battery from which an anti-aircraft missile was launched towards Israel.

The jets also attacked other targets in the area, said Avichay Adraee.

Earlier on Saturday, Adraee said on Twitter that the anti-aircraft missile launched from Syrian territory towards Israel had exploded in mid-air.

There were no casualties, he said.

Israel has in recent months intensified attacks on Syrian airports and air bases to disrupt Iran’s increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

The Israeli attacks are part of an escalation of what has been a years-long low-intensity conflict with a goal of slowing Iran’s growing entrenchment in Syria, Israeli military experts say.

Iran’s influence has grown in Syria since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

Fighters allied to Iran, including Hezbollah, now hold sway in areas in eastern, southern, and northwestern Syria and in several suburbs around the capital.