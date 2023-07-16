Ukrainian drones intercepted over Crimea, says Russian official

Moscow-installed official says the drone attack on Crimean port of Sevastopol did not cause any damage.

Russia’s air defence forces and fleet in the Black Sea have shot down ten Ukrainian drones over the Crimean port of Sevastopol, according to a Moscow-installed official.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, said the drone attack took place early on Sunday over the port of Sevastopol and the city’s Balaklava and Khersones districts.

“No objects, either in the city or in the water area were damaged,” he said on the Telegram messaging app.

One drone was shot down over the sea, five were intercepted by Russia’s electronic warfare forces and two water surface drones were destroyed on the outer shore, he added.

There was no immediate comment from Kyiv on the attack on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine but has been saying in recent months that destroying Russia’s military infrastructure helps Kyiv’s counteroffensive.