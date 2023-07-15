S Korea landslides, floods kill more than 20, thousands evacuated

Twenty-two people have died, 14 are missing and thousands have been evacuated in South Korea, according to ministry data, as a third day of torrential rains caused landslides and the overflow of a dam.

As of 6pm (09:00 GMT), 4,763 people had been evacuated nationwide, according to the Ministry of Interior and Safety, as water overtopped the dam in North Chungcheong province on Saturday morning.

Local governments’ evacuation orders covered more than 7,000 people at various times, according to provincial authorities.

The tally is expected to rise as more heavy rain is expected on the Korean peninsula on Sunday, the Korea Meteorological Administration forecast.

The Korea Railroad Corporation said it was halting all slow trains and some bullet trains, while other bullet trains might be delayed due to slower operation, as landslides, track flooding and falling rocks threatened safety.

A slow train derailed late on Friday when a landslide threw earth and sand over tracks in North Chungcheong province, the transport ministry said. The engineer was injured, but no passengers were on board.

In a meeting with government agencies on Saturday, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called for the military to actively join in rescue activities, working with government officials to mobilise equipment and manpower.

The torrential rainfall triggered landslides and temporary power cuts in 13 towns and cities overnight. In the central Goesan district alone, more than 6,000 residents were ordered to be evacuated after the dam overflowed.

The weather bureau announced continued heavy rain for large parts of the country. South Korea is currently experiencing the summer rainy season, during which flooding is a regular occurrence.