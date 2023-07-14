Ex-Man City player Benjamin Mendy acquitted of UK sex offences

French defender, 28, breaks down in tears after he is found not guilty of one count of rape and one of attempted rape.

A British court has found former Manchester City football player Benjamin Mendy not guilty of one count of rape and one of attempted rape.

Mendy, 28, broke down in tears as the verdicts were given by the jury foreman on Friday after a three-week trial at Chester Crown Court in northwest England. He had stood for the verdicts but sank to his seat, his head on his knees, wiping away tears with a tissue.

In January, the defender had also been found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

“Benjamin Mendy would like to thank the members of the jury for focusing on the evidence in this trial, rather than on the rumour and innuendo that have followed this case from the outset,” Mendy’s solicitor said in a statement.

“This is the second time that Mr Mendy has been tried and found not guilty by a jury. He is delighted that both juries reached the correct verdicts.”

Mendy had denied the charges and said the incidents were consensual encounters.

The jury of six men and six women considered the verdicts for more than three hours.

Mendy joined Manchester City from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in 2017 for a fee of about $68m. The former France international became subject to a police investigation after 13 women made allegations against him and co-accused Louis Saha Matturie.

Mendy last played for Manchester City against Tottenham Hotspur in August 2021 and was suspended by the Premier League club later that month when he was arrested. Manchester City released him when his contract expired last month.