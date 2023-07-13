How to donate to the Sudan refugee response

The conflict, which started in April, has displaced more than three million people, according to the UN.

The raging conflict in Sudan has driven more than three million people from their homes, according to the United Nations.

In televised comments last month, Sudan’s Health Minister Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim said the war has left more than 3,000 people dead and at least 6,000 others wounded. The casualty tally is likely much higher, according to doctors and activists.

Sudan plunged into chaos in mid-April when months-long tensions between the military and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces exploded into open fighting in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere across the northeastern African nation.





More than 2.4 million people have fled their homes to safer areas inside the country, according to the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration. About 738,000 others crossed into neighbouring countries, the agency said.

Egypt is hosting the largest number of those who fled – more than 255,500 people – followed by Chad with more than 238,000 and South Sudan with about 160,800, the IOM said. At least 62,000 people fled to Ethiopia, more than 16,700 to the Central African Republic and about 3,000 to Libya, it added.

Organisations you can donate to

Numerous charities are working inside Sudan and in camps in neighbouring countries to help those affected by the conflict.

The UN’s refugee agency, UNHCR, is present on the ground and has set up an emergency relief page where individuals can donate.

Islamic Relief, which has worked in the country of more than 45 million people for nearly 40 years, has put out an emergency appeal to help those affected by the war. The agency lost an employee in the conflict.

The medical charity Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières, or MSF) still works in Sudan despite restrictions. It has a presence in at least 11 states in the country.

People can also donate to Muslim Aid, which has operated in Sudan since 1991.

Save the Children, which says Sudan is facing its worst crisis ever, also has a presence in the country. The charity has appealed for funds to help children living in crisis in Sudan.