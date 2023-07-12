North Korea fires ‘unidentified’ ballistic missile: South Korea

The launch comes after Pyongyang condemned US over nuclear submarine and threatened to shoot down spy planes.

North Korea has fired a possible ballistic missile, South Korea and Japan have said.

“North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile,” Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday.

The launch was also detected by Japan’s coast guard and defence ministry.

North Korea has stepped up its sabre-rattling this week, condemning a United States plan to deploy a nuclear missile submarine to waters near the Korean peninsula and threatening to shoot down spy planes after claiming US reconnaissance planes recently violated its air space.