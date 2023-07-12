Huw Edwards named as BBC presenter in explicit photo scandal

Edwards’s wife says her husband is suffering from mental health issues as police conclude no crime was committed.

One of Britain’s leading TV anchors, Huw Edwards, has been named by his wife as being the BBC presenter accused of paying a young person thousands of pounds in exchange for sexually explicit photos as police said a criminal offence had not been committed.

In recent days, the BBC has been rocked by scandal following a report by the Sun tabloid that a veteran news anchor had paid $45,000 (35,000 pounds) for the explicit images over three years beginning when the young person was 17.

It suspended the presenter but did not name him. Several BBC stars have taken to social media to say they were not involved after speculation swirled online.

In a statement released by the broadcaster, Vicky Flind said her husband was “suffering from serious mental health issues”.

“As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years,” she said. “The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future.”

At the same time, London’s Metropolitan Police issued a statement saying it concluded its assessment into the allegations and there was “no information to indicate that a criminal offence has been committed”.

Edwards, 61, is one of the most recognisable faces on UK television and was the man entrusted with telling the world that Queen Elizabeth II had died.

He has led coverage of the biggest events in Britain since the turn of the century, including elections, royal weddings and the 2012 Olympics.





Edwards’s wife said she was revealing his identity “after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family” and was doing so “primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children”.

“Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published,” Flind added, saying he learned of the allegations only on Thursday.

Further claims have since been made against the presenter as three more people came forward with complaints over the past two days.