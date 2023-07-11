Russia launches second night of drone attacks on Ukraine’s Kyiv

Russia also conducted air raids on Kyiv in the early hours of Tuesday morning with Iranian-made Shahed drones.

Russia has launched a wave of drone attacks on Kyiv and nearby regions for a second consecutive night, with air defence systems engaged in repelling the attack, a Ukraine military official said.

“The air raid alert is on! Air defence systems engaged in the region on approach to Kyiv,” Serhiy Popko, head of the military administration for the Ukrainian capital, said on the Telegram messaging app early on Wednesday morning.

The Kyiv military administration urged people to stay in shelters until the raids were over.

Witnesses in Kyiv heard blasts resembling the sound of air defence systems intercepting air objects, the Reuters news agency reported.

Local media outlets in Ukraine said later that all the Russian drones that had entered Kyiv’s airspace were detected and destroyed. There were no initial reports of casualties or damage.

Russia also conducted air raids on Kyiv in the early hours of Tuesday morning with Iranian-made Shahed drones. Ukraine said it shot them all down.

Local media outlets also conveyed messages from authorities on Tuesday telling people to observe “information hygiene” by not taking photos or recording video footage of Ukrainian air defences at work. Such images can be valuable to the Russian military.

This is a developing story. More to follow soon.