‘No one is above the law’: Reactions to Trump indictment

Republicans mostly react with fury to Trump’s announcement that he will be charged over the handling of classified documents.

Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, has announced he will be indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents.

Trump said on his Truth Social platform that he had been summoned to appear at a federal court in Florida on Tuesday.

The Justice Department has not confirmed the indictment.

Below are some reactions from US politicians.

Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the House, Republican

“Today is indeed a dark day for the United States of America. It is unconscionable for a president to indict the leading candidate opposing him.

“Joe Biden kept classified documents for decades. I, and every American who believes in the rule of law, stand with President Trump against this grave injustice. House Republicans will hold this brazen weaponisation of power accountable.”

Ron DeSantis, Florida governor and candidate for the Republican nomination

“The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society.

We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation. Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter?

The DeSantis administration will bring accountability to the DOJ, excise political bias and end weaponization once and for all.”

The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society. We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation. Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter? The DeSantis… — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) June 9, 2023

Chris Christie, candidate for the Republican nomination

“We don’t get our news from Trump’s Truth Social account. Let’s see what the facts are when any possible indictment is released. As I have said before, no one is above the law, no matter how much they wish they were. We will have more to say when the facts are revealed.”

We don’t get our news from Trump’s Truth Social account. Let’s see what the facts are when any possible indictment is released. As I have said before, no one is above the law, no matter how much they wish they were. We will have more to say when the facts are revealed. — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) June 9, 2023

Asa Hutchinson, candidate for the Republican nomination

“Donald Trump’s actions – from his willful disregard for the Constitution to his disrespect for the rule of law – should not define our nation or the Republican Party. This is a sad day for our country.”

Vivek Ramaswamy, candidate for the Republican nomination

“It would be much easier for me to win this election if Trump weren’t in the race, but I stand for principles over politics. I commit to pardon Trump promptly on January 20, 2025, and to restore the rule of law in our country.”

Representative Dan Goldman, Democrat

“Once again, a grand jury has found probable cause to indict former President Trump. This country was founded on the principle that we are a government of laws, not people and that no person, not even a former president, is above the law.

“We are blessed with a legal system that is designed to vindicate the robust rights of all defendants, and just like any other criminal defendant, Donald Trump has longstanding constitutional rights to a trial by jury, to confront his accusers, and to legal counsel.

“If he believes that the legal or factual basis for his indictment is unfounded, he can make that argument to a judge, who decides the law, or a jury, which decides the facts. But this case should be litigated in the court of law, not the court of public opinion and most definitely not the halls of Congress.”

Representative Elise Stefanik, Republican

“The American people are smart and understand this is the epitome of the illegal and unprecedented weaponisation of the federal government against Joe Biden’s leading opponent, President Donald J Trump. The radical Left will stop at nothing to interfere with the 2024 election in order to prop up the catastrophic presidency and desperate campaign of Joe Biden.”

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of Twitter

“There does seem to be far higher interest in pursuing Trump compared to other people in politics. Very important that the justice system rebut what appears to be differential enforcement, or they will lose public trust.”