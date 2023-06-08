Victims fight for their lives after French Alps knife attack

Suspect stabbed several people, including young children, in Annecy, before being arrested.

Several people, including young children, have been wounded in a knife attack at a park in the French Alps, police said on Thursday.

Some of the victims are in a life-threatening condition.

The exact toll was unclear.

The regional government of Haute-Savoie said in a statement that six people were injured, including four children.

Reuters news agency, citing an unnamed police source, reported that one adult and four children were wounded. At least two children were fighting for their lives after sustaining serious injuries.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter that the suspect, whose identity has not been confirmed, has been arrested.

“Several people including children were injured by an individual armed with a knife in a [park] in Annecy. The individual was arrested thanks to the very rapid intervention of the police,” Darmanin said.

BFM TV channel showed footage of several policemen overpowering an individual in a park.

French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the stabbing as an act “of absolute cowardice”.

“The nation is shocked. Our thoughts are with them as well as their families and the emergency services,” he wrote on Twitter.

Attaque d’une lâcheté absolue ce matin dans un parc à Annecy. Des enfants et un adulte sont entre la vie et la mort. La Nation est sous le choc. Nos pensées les accompagnent ainsi que leurs familles et les secours mobilisés. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 8, 2023

National Assembly speaker Yael Braun-Pivet said there was “nothing more abominable than to attack children.” Parliament observed a minute of silence to mark the incident.

Annecy is a quiet Alpine town of 135,000 people that lies south of the Swiss city of Geneva.

Macron denounced what he called a process of “de-civilisation” in French society in May, after an assailant fatally stabbed a nurse and wounded another hospital worker with a kitchen knife in Reims.

In January, a man attacked and wounded six people at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris with a home-made weapon, leaving one with serious injuries, before being shot by off-duty police officers.