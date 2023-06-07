Two dead, five wounded in US high school graduation shooting

Police say a 19-year-old suspect was arrested shortly after the mass shooting and found in possession of four handguns.

A man armed with four handguns killed two people and wounded five others when he fired into a crowd after a high school graduation ceremony in the United States city of Richmond, Virginia, police have said.

Police said they arrested one suspect, a 19-year-old man, in relation to the shooting on Tuesday near a theatre where the graduation ceremony had taken place adjacent to the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University.

The suspect was likely to be charged with two counts of second-degree murder in addition to other offences, interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards told a press conference.

Edwards called the attacker’s behaviour “disgusting and cowardly”, since his dispute appeared to be with just one person.

The deceased were men aged 18 and 36, Edwards said.





Among the wounded, a 31-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and four other males aged 14, 32, 55 and 58 were expected to survive, Edwards said. In addition, a nine-year-old girl was struck by a car in the chaos that ensued, while multiple other people were injured in falls or suffered from anxiety, Edwards said.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and was captured in possession of four handguns, three of which may have been fired, Edwards said, stressing that it was too early in the investigation to be certain.

Richmond Public Schools said in a message on its website that the shooting took place in Monroe Park, which is across the street from the theatre and adjacent to the college campus, after a graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said the graduation ceremony had ended and the new graduates were outside, taking photos with their families and friends when the shooting broke out.

“When you have a crowd like this, innocent people are going to be caught up in the mayhem and that’s what happened today,” Edwards said.

The US has grown accustomed to mass shootings in public places such as schools, shopping centres and churches.