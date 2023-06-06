Ukraine says Russian forces blew up Nova Kakhovka dam in Kherson

Ukraine military says ‘scale of the destruction’ and potential flooding from destroyed dam is being clarified.

Ukraine’s military said that Russian forces have blown up a large dam in southern Ukraine, while the Moscow-installed official in the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Russian-controlled part of the Kherson region denied the claim.

“The Kakhovka [reservoir] was blown up by the Russian occupying forces,” the South command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said on Tuesday on its Facebook page.

“The scale of the destruction, the speed and volumes of water, and the likely areas of inundation are being clarified,” the army said.

Russian state news agency TASS cited an unnamed source close to the matter as saying the dam was destroyed and territory is flooding.

The Moscow-installed mayor of Nova Kakhovka had earlier denied the reports.

“Everything is quiet and calm, there is nothing at all,” Mayor Vladimir Leontiev was quoted as saying by TASS.

More to follow soon.