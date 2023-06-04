EXPLAINER
Kuwait’s snap election amid an ongoing political crisis: A guide
A feud between the government and the parliament has led to multiple dissolutions and elections in recent months.
Kuwait is holding its second parliamentary election in a year, a snap election called amid its ongoing political crisis that has seen a shuffle of the parliament numerous times in recent months.
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming election:
What is Kuwait’s political structure?
- Kuwait has a monarch from the ruling al-Sabah family, Emir Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jabir al-Sabah, but his paternal half-brother, Crown Prince Sheikh Meshaal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah has recently taken on a larger role.
- The emir holds the most powerful position in the country and appoints the prime minister who, in turn, appoints the cabinet.
- The country’s prime minister is Sheikh Ahmad al-Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, the son of the current emir.
- The country’s 65-seat National Assembly has more influence than in other Gulf monarchies, challenging the executive branch at times.
- Fifty seats in the parliament are up for grabs in the upcoming election. The remaining 15 are appointed by the emir.
- Political parties have not been legalised in Kuwait, so candidates run as independents.
When is the parliamentary election?
- The elections to elect 50 representatives in the National Assembly are being held on June 6.
- This will be Kuwait’s third election in three years; its 10th since 2006.
- This time, 207 candidates are running, a 10-year low, according to local daily al-Jarida.
When was the last parliamentary election?
- The last election was held in September 2022 in which the opposition made significant gains.
- The election was held after the government dissolved the 2020 parliament in August 2022, in a bid to end the ongoing feud between the government and the elected parliament that has hampered fiscal reforms.
What happened to that parliament?
- Kuwait’s Constitutional Court annulled the September 2022 election in March 2023 and restored the previous 2020 assembly.
- However, on May 1, the crown prince dissolved the reinstated 2020 assembly.
- The election on June 6 is being held because, according to Kuwait’s constitution, an election for a new parliament must be held within two months of the date of dissolution.
Why has the parliament been in disarray, sparking so many elections?
- The government and the elected parliament have been bickering over a controversial bill that proposes the government take over consumer and personal loans of Kuwaiti citizens.
- The government says the move would be too expensive, costing almost $46bn in public funds.
- MPs argue it would cost significantly less, less than $6.5bn.
What has been the impact of the country’s political gridlock?
- The ongoing rift between elected lawmakers and an appointed cabinet has resulted in a decay of social services like healthcare and education.
- Despite holding one of the world’s largest oil reserves and having a strong fiscal and external balance sheet, the turmoil has stalled much-needed investments and reforms.
Why was the last election a hopeful one for many?
- The Kuwaiti citizenry, of which there are about 750,000 registered voters (2022 estimate) out of a population of about one million, according to a 2023 estimate, was driven to the polls buoyed by a royal promise that Kuwait would enter a new era.
- The election also led to a majority opposition presence, with a number of establishment politicians voted out.
- It also saw the return of women, absent since 2020, to the parliament with the election of two women MPs, Jinan Boushehri and Alia al-Khaled, in an election where some 22 women ran among 305 candidates.
What is the state of women’s human rights and representation in Kuwaiti politics?
- Women represent 51.2 percent of registered voters and earned the right to vote in 2005.
- Since the Constitutional Court annulled the September 2022 election in March, the parliament has been all-male.
- Women’s human rights issues like inheritance and property ownership persist.
- Several women candidates are among the 207 running in the June 6 election.
