Mapping French protests triggered by the police killing of Nahel

Unrest across major cities in France was sparked by the killing of a teenager by French police.

Major cities in France have experienced a third night of rioting following the police killing of a 17-year-old of Algerian and Moroccan descent.

The teenager, known as Nahel M, was fatally shot by police on June 27 in the western Parisian suburb of Nanterre.

The police officer responsible for the shooting was detained and is facing charges of voluntary homicide.

Some 40,000 police officers were deployed across the country to contain the unrest as protesters torched cars, barricaded streets and hurled projectiles at police following a peaceful vigil.

More than 850 arrests have been made so far.

The map and list below show the locations where protests and unrest have been reported. It will be updated as the story develops.

Places where protests have been reported:

In the Paris area: central Paris, Aubervilliers, Clamart, Clichy-sous-Bois, Essonne, Montreuil, Nanterre, Viry-Châtillon

Other cities and locations in France where protests and riots have taken place: Amiens, Annecy, Bordeaux, Dijon, Grenoble, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Pau, Roubaix, Saint-Etienne, Toulouse, Tourcoing.

Outside of France, unrest has been reported in Brussels, Belgium.