Russian authorities launch criminal probe into Wagner Group

Authorities in Russia have launched a criminal probe against the owner of the Wagner Group military contractor over his alleged threats to remove Russia’s defence minister.

The announcement on Friday follows a statement from owner Yevgeny Prigozhin accusing Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu of ordering a rocket attack on Wagner’s field camps in Ukraine, where its soldiers are fighting on behalf of Russia against Ukrainian forces.

Russia has accused Prigozhin of calling for an armed mutiny after he alleged, without providing evidence, that the military leadership had killed 2,000 of his fighters and promised to stop what he called its “evil”.

As a long-running standoff between him and the Russian defence ministry appeared to come to a head, the ministry issued a statement saying Prigozhin’s accusations were “not true and are an informational provocation”.

Prigozhin said his actions did not amount to a military coup. But Russia’s FSB security service opened a criminal case against him for calling for an armed mutiny, the TASS news agency said on Friday, citing the National Anti-terrorism Committee.

The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin had been informed and that “necessary measures are being taken”.

The standoff, many of the details of which remained unclear, appears to be the biggest domestic crisis Putin has faced since he sent thousands of troops into Ukraine in February of last year in what he called “a special military operation”.

Prigozhin, whose frequent tirades on social media belie his limited role in the war as head of the Wagner private militia, has for months been openly accusing Shoigu and Russia’s top general, Valery Gerasimov, of rank incompetence and of denying his forces ammunition and support.