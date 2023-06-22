Tornadoes tear through northern Texas town, killing three

The worst damage in a line of tornadoes appeared to be in Matador, a town northeast of Lubbock in Motley County.

A line of severe storms produced multiple tornadoes on the Rolling Plains in the US state of Texas, killing at least three people and causing significant damage around the northern town of Matador.

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported that the storms on Wednesday also produced softball-size hail and wind gusts topping 161 kilometres per hour (100 miles per hour) in other communities, including Jayton, which also was under a tornado warning as the line moved southeast Wednesday night.

Matador Mayor Pat Smith said at least three people had been killed, that others may be injured and that there was “a whole lot of damage”, The New York Times reported.

There were widespread power outages across the Rolling Plains.

The worst damage appeared to be in Matador – a town of about 570 people 112km (70 miles) northeast of Lubbock in Motley County.

Wednesday’s tornado outbreak came six days after a tornado left three people dead and more than 100 injured in Perryton in the northern Texas Panhandle.