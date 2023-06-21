Hundreds attend funeral for Palestinians killed in Jenin raids

Funeral held for Sadeel Naghniyeh, 15 and Nasser Sinan, 50, who died after being wounded in separate Israeli raids in Jenin.

Hundreds of mourners have attended the funeral for two Palestinians who died from wounds sustained in separate Israeli raids in Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Sadeel Naghniyeh, 15, was was wounded in the head when Israeli forces stormed the Jenin refugee camp on Monday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

Naghniyeh was transferred to Jenin Governmental Hospital for treatment, but she died on Wednesday, the ministry said in a statement.

Nasser Sinan, 50, died on Tuesday from injuries sustained during an Israeli military raid in Jenin last month, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Video clips circulating on social media showed Sadeel’s schoolmates carrying her body on their shoulders during the funeral procession in Jenin.

لقاء سديل الأخير مع صديقاتها بلباس المدرسة ولكن هذا اللقاء ليس ككل مرة، شيعتها دموعهم قبل أكتافهم تشيع الطفلة سديل التي ارتقت متأثرة بإصابتها قبل يومين في جنين pic.twitter.com/FfMuP6a10G — islam abo olba (@islam_fareed96) June 21, 2023

The mourners chanted expressions condemning the continuing crimes of the Israeli occupation and its settlers, calling out that “the resistance avenge the blood of the martyrs.”

Naghniyeh’s death raises the Palestinian death toll from Monday’s Israeli army raid to seven, including two minors. More than 90 other Palestinians were injured, 20 of whom were in critical condition, according to the health ministry. Seven Israeli soldiers were injured during the raid, according to the army.

The fighting saw Israel use helicopter gunships in the West Bank for the first time in several years, and Palestinian fighters detonated a large roadside bomb under an Israeli armoured vehicle.

At least 174 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers since the start of the year, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The funeral came a day after two Palestinian men were killed after carrying out a shooting attack near the illegal Israeli settlement of Eli in the occupied West Bank, killing four Israelis and wounding several others.

Mohannad Shehadeh, 26, was shot and killed by an Israeli settler at the scene of the attack.

Khaled Sabah, 24, was shot and killed by Israeli forces after a pursuit, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Hamas group, which governs the besieged Gaza Strop, said the attack was a response to the Jenin raid and that the two men were members of its armed wing.





Following the shooting attack, Israeli settlers rampaged through areas north of Ramallah, setting fire to fields, shops and vehicles and throwing rocks at cars with Palestinian licence plates on the roads.

Israeli settlers attacked al-Lubban al-Gharbieh village, Huwara, Beit Furik, Burin and several villages north of Ramallah and south of Nablus, rampaged through the villages, vandalising shops and vehicles and causing heavy damage to property, WAFA reported.

Settlers set fire to a Red Crescent ambulance and large areas of farmland, a junkyard and a car wash, along with several vehicles and a room in a petrol station in Lubban ash-Sharqiya village, the report said.