At least 24 injured after Paris explosion

At least 24 people have been injured and two people missing after an explosion started a fire in Paris, police said.

The blast was followed by a major fire that caused one building, housing a fashion school, to collapse, as well as an adjacent building, emergency services said.

According to French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, four victims from the incident are in a life-threatening condition.

Some 70 fire trucks and 230 firefighters were battling the blaze which was contained by the early evening. Nine doctors were also at the scene.

The fire service said there had been “an explosion” which had “caused the collapse of two buildings” on Wednesday. The cause of the blast was not immediately clear.

The “violent” fire which broke out after the explosion has now been “contained”, Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said at the scene, adding that “work is still taking place under the rubble” to find any more possible victims.

The firefighters “prevented the spread of the fire to two adjoining buildings which were seriously destabilised by the explosion” and “were evacuated”, Nunez added.

Florence Berthout, mayor of the arrondissement, said, “The explosion was extremely violent,” describing pieces of glass still falling from buildings.

Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau said early indications were that the blast originated inside the building. Investigators would look into whether building conditions were in breach of regulations or if an individual had acted without due care.

‘Shocked and shaken’

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reporting from Paris said police were working to keep people away from affected areas.

“It is still a very dangerous situation,” Butler added. “You can see … some police officers talking to residents who are quite shocked and shaken.”

Butler described the neighbourhood as an “upscale” and “very busy” area that is also frequented by many tourists.

“For some people, it was reminding them of when the Notre Dame was on fire a few years ago. We haven’t seen that sort of smoke rise above the capital for many years.”

In 2019, a gas leak caused an explosion which killed four people and injured 66 in the ninth arrondissement.

The shockwave blew out scores of nearby windows, and dozens of families were forced to evacuate their homes for months. Much of the street still remains off limits four years after the disaster.

Paris city hall has been charged with involuntary manslaughter over that blast, and legal wrangling over the exact cause continues.