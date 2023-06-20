Russia launches ‘massive’ air attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian cities

Authorities say 28 of 30 drones shot down over the capital as air raid sirens heard across the country.

Russia has launched a series of air raids across Ukraine aimed at Kyiv and cities from east to west.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said that according to preliminary information, Ukraine’s air defence systems shot down 28 out of 30 Iranian-made Shahed drones that Russia launched on Tuesday.

About 20 enemy targets were identified and destroyed by Ukrainian forces and air defence in the airspace around Kyiv, Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

“Another massive air attack on the capital,” he wrote, adding that it was the first attack on the city in 18 days to use Shahed drones.

Air raid sirens could be heard for nearly four and a half hours in the early hours of the morning in Kyiv and for several hours in many other parts of the country.

The military administration of Lviv, a city of about 700,000 people that lies about 70 km (43 miles) from the border with Poland, said explosions were heard at about 5am (02:00 GMT) and that Russia hit “critical infrastructure” in the city, sparking a fire.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

There were also missile attacks in the Zaporizhia region in southeastern Ukraine where Yuriy Malashko, head of the military administration, said Russia targeted telecommunication infrastructure as well as agriculture and farming properties in its raids.

No casualties were reported in the Zaporizhia raids.

Three Shahed drones were also shot down over the southern region of Mykolaiv, governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram.

It was not possible to independently verify the reports.

There was no immediate comment from Russia.