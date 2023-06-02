DEVELOPING STORY,
Many people feared dead after train derails in eastern India

Coromandel Express goes off the rails following a head-on collision with a goods train in Odisha state’s Balasore district.

People try to escape from toppled compartments, following the deadly collision of two trains, in Balasore, India
People try to escape from toppled compartments, following the deadly collision of two trains, in Odisha, India June 2, 2023 [Reuters]
Published On 2 Jun 2023
|
Updated
27 minutes ago

Many people are feared dead in eastern India after a passenger train derailed following a head-on collision with a goods train, according to media reports and officials.

Friday’s accident in Odisha state’s Balasore district sent 179 people to hospital, according to Pradeep Jena, Odisha’s top civil servant.

“Nearly 50 ambulances have reported, but the injured appear far too many. Large no of buses being mobilised to shift injured to hospital,”  Jena wrote on Twitter.

The Coromandel Express, which runs from Kolkata in the east to Chennai in southern India, fell onto the opposite track, local reports said.

More than 100 rescue personnel were looking for 200 passengers feared trapped, and were cutting through the debris to reach them, broadcaster NDTV reported.

The cause of the accident was being investigated, said Amitabh Sharma, a spokesperson for the Indian Railways.

India''s east coast states of Odisha and and West Bengal Map

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that rescue operations were under way and “all possible assistance” was being given to those affected.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who was rushing to the site of the crash, tweeted: “Will take all hands required for the rescue ops.”

Several hundred accidents occur every year on India’s railways, with most of them blamed on human error or outdated signaling equipment.
More than 12 million people ride 14,000 trains across India every day, traveling on 64,000 km (40,000 miles) of track.

This is a developing story. More to follow

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies