Many people feared dead after train derails in eastern India

Coromandel Express goes off the rails following a head-on collision with a goods train in Odisha state’s Balasore district.

Many people are feared dead in eastern India after a passenger train derailed following a head-on collision with a goods train, according to media reports and officials.

Friday’s accident in Odisha state’s Balasore district sent 179 people to hospital, according to Pradeep Jena, Odisha’s top civil servant.

“Nearly 50 ambulances have reported, but the injured appear far too many. Large no of buses being mobilised to shift injured to hospital,” Jena wrote on Twitter.

Nearly 50 ambulances have reported but the injured appear far too many. Large no of buses being mobilised to shift injured to hospital @CMO_Odisha @IPR_Odisha — Pradeep Jena IAS (@PradeepJenaIAS) June 2, 2023

The Coromandel Express, which runs from Kolkata in the east to Chennai in southern India, fell onto the opposite track, local reports said.

More than 100 rescue personnel were looking for 200 passengers feared trapped, and were cutting through the debris to reach them, broadcaster NDTV reported.

The cause of the accident was being investigated, said Amitabh Sharma, a spokesperson for the Indian Railways.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that rescue operations were under way and “all possible assistance” was being given to those affected.

Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2023

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who was rushing to the site of the crash, tweeted: “Will take all hands required for the rescue ops.”

Rushing to the site in Odisha. My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and condolences to the bereaved families.

Rescue teams mobilised from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. NDRF, State govt. teams and Airforce also mobilised.

Will take all hands required for the rescue ops. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 2, 2023

Several hundred accidents occur every year on India’s railways, with most of them blamed on human error or outdated signaling equipment.

More than 12 million people ride 14,000 trains across India every day, traveling on 64,000 km (40,000 miles) of track.

This is a developing story. More to follow