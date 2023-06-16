India police say five ‘foreign’ fighters killed in Kashmir

Officials claim the five fighters were killed in a gunfight along the de facto border with neighbouring Pakistan.

Indian police say security forces have killed five foreign fighters in a gunfight in Indian-administered Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border with Pakistan in the Himalayan region.

A joint team of Indian army and police prevented infiltration across the border by the fighters, police said early on Friday.

“Five foreign militants were killed in the operation in Jumagund area near the LOC. The search operation in the area is going on,” said Vijay Kumar, the chief of Indian police in Indian-administered Kashmir.

He did not specify their nationalities.





Claimed in full by both India and Pakistan but only controlled in part by each of the nuclear-armed neighbours, Muslim-majority Kashmir has been the site of a bloody rebellion against New Delhi since the 1990s.

Hindu-majority India says Pakistan supports the rebellion in Kashmir. Islamabad denies the allegation, saying it only provides diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people.

Ashok Yadav, a senior Indian security official deployed for the security of the border, last week said the melting of snow in the mountains might open traditional infiltration routes along the LoC.

The Indian army said it has also foiled two infiltration attempts since Thursday.

Indian Army spokesman Devender Anand said in one instance, troops challenged the infiltrators but they managed to escape under the cover of darkness, bad weather and thick foliage.

“A large cache of arms and ammunition left by fleeing infiltrators was recovered during a search of the area,” he said.