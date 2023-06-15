US Justice Department indicts Jack Teixeira on six felony charges

Massachusetts Air National Guard member revealed military secrets through the chat room Discord, leading to his arrest.

A Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of leaking classified military documents onto the social media platform Discord has been indicted on six federal felony charges.

The United States Justice Department on Thursday announced the charges against Jack Teixeira on Thursday, for his willful retention and transmission of national security information, including sensitive materials about the ongoing war in Ukraine.

This is a breaking news story. More information to follow.