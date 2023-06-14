Israel missiles target Damascus in latest attack on Syria: Media

Syrian military source says a soldier was injured and some ‘material damage’ inflicted during Israeli attack on capital.

An Israeli air attack on Syria’s capital Damascus has left one Syrian soldier with “serious injuries and caused some material damage”, the state news agency SANA has reported.

Syrian air defences engaged Israel missiles that were launched at 1:05 am on Wednesday (22:05 GMT) morning from the Golan Heights and “shot down some of them”, according to a military source cited by SANA.

“The Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights targeting several positions southwest of Damascus,” SANA reported.

The military source did not provide details on the targets of the attack, saying only that the attack “severely wounded” a soldier and caused material damage.

The United Kingdom-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitor that relies on a vast network of sources on the ground in Syria, said the Israeli missile attack was aimed at “arms depots belonging to pro-Iran fighters, and caused a fire”.

In the twelve months up to April, Israeli attacks on Syria had killed at least 44 people and injured more than 50.

Israel has for years carried out hundreds of attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria.

Though Israel rarely comments on its attacks inside Syria, it has repeatedly said it will not allow Iran to extend its military influence into Syrian territory.