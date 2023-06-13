A suspect is arrested on suspicion of murder after the driver of a van tries to run over three other people and injures them.

At least three people have been found dead in the streets of Nottingham, a city in the English Midlands, according to British police.

Initially, two people were found dead on Tuesday in the centre of the city. Just after 4am (03:00 GMT), police officers were called to another incident in which the driver of a van had tried to run over three people. They were injured and are being treated in hospital.

Another man was found dead in another road just outside the city centre.

A 31-year-old man was arrested in the city on suspicion of murder, officers said in a statement.

“This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people,” Chief Constable Kate Meynell said in the statement.

“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody. This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened,” she added.

She asked the public to be patient while inquiries continue.

“At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses,” she said.

Al Jazeera’s Nadim Baba, reporting from London, said the local tram network shut down all operations although other forms of transport were still running.

“The police have not given us any more details about any motives of the suspect,” he said.

“Awful news for our city to wake up to today,” Alex Norris, a lawmaker for Nottingham, said on Twitter. “Our community’s thoughts and prayers are with all those affected.”