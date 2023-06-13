‘Massive’ Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s Kryvyi Rih city

A five-storey building in Kryvyi Rih city said to be among civilian targets hit in latest air attack by Russia on Ukraine.

A “massive missile attack” by Russia has hit several civilian buildings, including a five-storey apartment building, in Kryvyi Rih city in central Ukraine, causing death, injuries and serious damage to infrastructure, according to local officials.

“There are dead and wounded,” Serhiy Lisak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region where Kryvyi Rih is located, said on the Telegram messaging app early on Tuesday morning.

“A massive missile attack on Kryvyi Rih,” he said.

Lisak posted a photograph of a five-storey apartment building with all windows blown out and smoke coming out of some.

Kryvyi Rih is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown. The city was hit by a Russian missile in December that left three people dead and at least 13 wounded.

The city’s mayor, Oleksandr Vilkul, said earlier on Tuesday that people were likely trapped beneath the rubble of buildings hit in the latest attack.

Video footage shared on social media and said to feature the Kryvyi Rih attack showed residential apartments damaged and rubble and fires in other areas.

The capital Kyiv also came under air attack early on Tuesday morning but air defence systems destroyed all missiles heading towards the city, military officials said.

“No information on casualties or damage has yet been received,” Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration said on Telegram.

There were also reports of attacks on the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine.

This is a developing story: