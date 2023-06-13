Police say three of those injured are in critical condition and a suspect was shot and is in custody.

At least nine people have been wounded in a shooting in Denver, a city in the western US state of Colorado.

The shooting happened about 12:30 am (06:30 GMT) on Tuesday, just hours after the Denver Nuggets basketball team won its first NBA title.

Three of the injured were in critical condition, the Denver Police Department said in a statement, adding that a suspect was shot and is in custody.

“Preliminary information indicates there are four victims who are being transported to the hospital. Officers took a possible suspect into custody who also has a suspected gunshot injury. Investigation ongoing,” Denver Police said in a statement.

“Preliminary info indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals.”

Update 2/2: This is a complex, ongoing investigation in its early stages. Preliminary info indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals. Updates will be provided as they become available. — Denver (Nuggets) Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 13, 2023

