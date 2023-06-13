Nigeria: Boat capsizes in river Niger, 100 feared dead

The incident happened on the river Niger in central Nigeria early on Monday.

As many 100 people are believed to have been killed in an accident on the river Niger after the boat capsized early on Monday morning.

Eyewitnesses told Al Jazeera the boat was carrying wedding guests who were returning to Kwara State from a ceremony in nearby Niger State, both in central Nigeria.

Al Jazeera correspondent Ahmed Idris reporting from Abuja said the boat hit something in the water and then capsized.

According to Idris, search and rescue operations have been ongoing since Monday.

Police are yet to confirm how many people have died or how many were on board the boat, which was reportedly overloaded.

There have been similar mishaps in the past in the area which is close to the confluence between the rivers Niger and Benue.

In June 2021,

This is a developing story. More details to follow.