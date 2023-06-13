Read the full text of the Donald Trump indictment

On Tuesday, Trump is set to appear in federal court in Florida, days after being indicted on 37 charges.

Donald Trump’s indictment on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate has brought renewed attention to one of the most notable cases in the United States Justice Department’s history.

The federal charges represent the biggest legal jeopardy so far for Trump, coming less than three months after he was charged in New York with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

On Tuesday, Trump is set to appear in federal court in Florida, days after being indicted on 37 charges related to allegedly keeping and hiding classified documents he took when he left the White House.

Prosecutors have said those documents contained sensitive information that could put at risk national security, undermine foreign relations and endanger human assets, the indictment explains. They further said Trump and his team stored the documents sloppily at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida – then, along with his aide, Waltine “Walt” Nauta, sought to conceal them as the FBI’s investigation heated up.

Read the indictment text in full below. Click here to download a pdf if you are unable to view the document below.