At least five workers have been killed in explosion at the MKE Rocket and Explosives Factory outside Ankara.

At least five workers have been killed in a blast that rocked an explosives factory in the Turkish capital, Ankara, the defence ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The blast occurred at the MKE Rocket and Explosives Factory some 40km (25 miles) outside Ankara.

“There was an explosion in the dynamite department of the factory as a result of a chemical experiment, according to technical staff,” Vahap Sahin, the governor of the Ankara province, told reporters.

“Unfortunately five workers have died, our condolences go to their families,” Sahin said. Turkey’s defence ministry also confirmed the death toll in a separate statement.

“There were five other workers under the rubble, but we have managed to rescue them.”

Wounded employees of the factory have been taken to hospitals, according to state media, which said that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

State media added that there were people in critical condition among the wounded.