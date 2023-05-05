Two Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir army operation

Indian army confirms casualties in operation in the Rajouri sector of the Himalayan region of the disputed territory.

Two Indian soldiers have been killed and four injured during what the army said was an operation against armed groups in Kashmir.

Indian defence forces have launched various operations in the Rajouri sector of the Himalayan region after unidentified shooters last month opened fire at an Indian Army vehicle, killing at least five soldiers.

In a statement, the army said that a search team on Friday encountered a group of fighters trapped in an area which is “thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs”.

“The terrorists triggered an explosive device in retaliation,” the statement said, adding that the operation was in progress.

“The army team has suffered two fatal casualties with injuries to four more soldiers including an officer.”

Kashmir, claimed in full by India and Pakistan but ruled in parts by the two neighbours, has been the site of a bloody armed rebellion against New Delhi since the 1990s.

New Delhi has struggled for decades to dampen secessionist sentiments in what had been its only Muslim-majority state.

Reasserting New Delhi’s control in August 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi abolished Article 370 of the constitution, ending the region’s autonomy and removing its statehood by splitting Indian-administered Kashmir into the two federal territories of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh.