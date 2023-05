Several teachers killed in Pakistan school shooting

The attack at a school in northwestern Pakistan was in apparent retaliation to an earlier attack against another teacher.

At least seven teachers have been killed in a shooting at a school in northwestern Pakistan, in an apparent retaliation to an earlier attack in which another teacher was shot dead, Geo TV reported.

Both incidents took place on Thursday in the Parachinar area of Kurram tribal district near the border with Afghanistan, the local television channel said.

It said the motive behind the killings remained unclear, and that the teachers killed in both incidents belong to the country’s Shia Muslim minority.

The tribal district contains a majority Shia population who are often attacked by Sunni armed groups as part of the local Taliban movement.

Local police said they were gathering more information and investigating the incident.

More to follow.