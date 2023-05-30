Drone attack on Moscow causes minor damage, no casualties: Mayor

Several drones have been shot down on their approach to Moscow, regional Governor Andrei Vorobyov says.

The Russian capital has been hit by a rare drone attack that has caused “minor” damage to buildings and no casualties, the city’s mayor said.

“This morning, at dawn, a drone attack caused minor damage to several buildings. All the city’s emergency services are on the scene … No one has been seriously injured so far,” Moscow’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a statement on Tuesday.

Moscow, located more than 1,000km (620 miles) from Ukraine, has only rarely been the target of drone attacks since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, even though such attacks have become more common elsewhere in Russia.

Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow region, said on the Telegram channel that several drones were shot down on their approach to Moscow.

It was not immediately clear who launched the drones.

Russia’s RIA state news agency reported that some residents of a building on Moscow’s Profsoyuznaya Street in the city’s south were being evacuated.

Videos posted to social media purported to show drones flying overheard, being shot down, and debris on the ground from an apparent impact on a tall building.

Several of Russia’s Telegram messaging channels reported that four to 10 drones were shot down.

Moscow City Officials have announced that Air Defense Batteries were able to Shoot Down at least 10 Drones which were Detected over the City within the last few hours, with Damage from Debris and “Successful Impacts” affecting multiple Residential Buildings; it was additionally… pic.twitter.com/oSKgOIR8E4 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 30, 2023

More to follow soon: