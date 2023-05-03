School shooting kills one, injures five in Serbia’s Belgrade

A 14-year-old boy is arrested and accused of using his father’s gun to kill a security guard and injure five students.

A teenage boy is accused of opening fire in a school in central Belgrade, killing a security guard and injuring five students, according to Serbia’s Tanjug news agency.

Police received a call about the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar school about 8:40am (06:40 GMT) on Wednesday, they said in a statement.

The suspect, a seventh grade student, was arrested, police said. The statement added that the 14-year-old fired several shots from his father’s gun at other students and the school guard.

Serbian media have reported that the guard was killed in the shooting.

Tanjug news agency reported that at least one of the five pupils was in a life-threatening condition and was undergoing surgery in hospital.

Police gave no other details. Media reports said terrified parents have arrived at the school trying to find their children.

Local media footage from the scene showed commotion outside the school as police removed the suspect, whose head was covered as officers led him to a car parked in the street.

Police sealed off the blocks around the school.

Mass shootings are rare in Serbia, which has strict gun laws, but the Western Balkans are awash with hundreds of thousands of illegal weapons after wars and unrest in the 1990s.

Serbian authorities have offered several amnesties for owners to hand in or register illegal guns.