News|Russia-Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 460

As the war enters its 460th day, we take a look at the main developments.

A Ukrainian serviceman controls a drone from a shelter in the suburbs of Donetsk. [Efrem Lukatsky/AP]
A Ukrainian serviceman controls a drone from a shelter in the suburbs of Donetsk [Efrem Lukatsky/AP]
Published On 29 May 2023

Here is the situation as it stands on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Fighting

  • Moscow unleashed a wave of air strikes on Kyiv in what officials said appeared to be the largest drone attack on the city since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
  • Kyiv said fighting had eased around the besieged city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, the site of the war’s longest and bloodiest battle.
  • Ukrainian military intelligence claimed, without offering evidence, that Russia was plotting a “large-scale provocation” at a nuclear power plant it occupies in the southeast of the country, with the aim of disrupting a looming Ukrainian counteroffensive.
  • Ukrainian authorities reported artillery fire in the Sumy region on the border with Russia and the town of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
  • Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia’s powerful Wagner Group mercenary force, said he is convinced that senior Kremlin officials have banned reporting about him in state media.

Diplomacy

  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned the West was ‘playing with fire’ by agreeing to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.
  • South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a panel to investigate US allegations that a Russian ship had collected weapons from a naval base near Cape Town last year, the presidency said in a statement.
  • US Senator Lindsey Graham visited Kyiv, telling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: “Russians are dying … Best money we’ve spent.”

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies