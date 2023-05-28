World leaders congratulate Turkey’s Erdogan on election win

All eyes were on NATO member Turkey ahead of its pivotal poll as Erdogan fended off the biggest challenge to his rule.

Several world leaders have congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after state media reported that he had won re-election in a historic run-off that posed the biggest challenge to his 20 years in power.

With 97 percent of ballot boxes opened, Erdogan received 52.1 percent of votes in the second round on Sunday, beating his challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who won 47.9 percent.

The elections, in which more than 64 million Turks at home and abroad were entitled to vote, took place against a background of a cost-of-living crisis that saw inflation peak at 85 percent in October and earthquakes in February that killed more than 50,000 people.

Erdogan, 69, who came to power in 2003, initially as prime minister, offered a vision of further development, promising to extend the improvements made by his Justice and Development Party (AK Party) government.

NATO member Turkey’s longest-serving leader was tested like never before in what was widely seen as the country’s most consequential election in its 100-year history as a post-Ottoman republic.

His opponent, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, cobbled together a powerful coalition that grouped Erdogan’s disenchanted former allies with secular nationalists and religious conservatives.

“I invite all my citizens to cast their ballot in order to get rid of this authoritarian regime and bring true freedom and democracy to this country,” Kilicdaroglu said after voting in the run-off.

Here is how other countries have reacted to the developments:

Qatar

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Sunday wished Erdogan success for his new term. The country’s Supreme Election Council has yet to confirm the results.

أخي العزيز رجب طيب أردوغان مبارك لكم الفوز، وأتمنى لك التوفيق في ولايتك الجديدة، وأن تحقق فيها ما يطمح له الشعب التركي الشقيق من تقدم ورخاء، ولعلاقات بلدينا القوية مزيداً من التطور والنماء. — تميم بن حمد (@TamimBinHamad) May 28, 2023

Translation: My dear brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan, congratulations on your victory. I wish you success in your new term, and that you achieve through it what the Turkish people aspire to in terms of progress and prosperity, and progress and growth for our strong bilateral relations.

Libya

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh described Erdogan’s “election victory” as a renewal of the Turkish people’s confidence in the president’s successful projects and policies.

Dbeibeh’s Tripoli-based Government of National Unity is backed by Turkey against an eastern-based rival government.





Hungary

In a tweet, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated Erdogan “on his unquestionable election victory!”

Congratulations to President @RTErdogan on his unquestionable election victory! Tebrikler, Sayın Cumhurbaşkanı! pic.twitter.com/I1IR7g3EWe — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) May 28, 2023

Palestine

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh also greeted Erdogan and the Turkish people for their “election victory”, as did Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Erdogan in a phone call, inviting him to pay a visit to Baku.

Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic congratulated Erdogan and the Turkish people for their “election victory”.

Iran

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi congratulated Erdogan on his re-election, calling it “a sign of continued valuable trust of Turkish people”.