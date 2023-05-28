Results, candidates, themes: Turkey’s run-off in 400 words
A simple guide on the run-off between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the main opposition candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu.
Published On 28 May 2023
People across Turkey are casting their ballots in its presidential run-off.
Here is all you need to know:
- Incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 69, seeks to extend his 20 years in power by a further five years.
- He faces 74-year-old Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the main opposition candidate.
- In the first round on May 14, Erdogan won nearly 50 percent of the vote, followed by Kilicdaroglu at about 45 percent.
- Sinan Ogan, an ultranationalist who was eliminated from the race after coming third in the first round with 5.2 percent of the vote, has thrown his support behind Erdogan.
- Sunday is the first time Turkish voters have ever had to go to the ballot box for a second time to pick their next president.
- The polls opened at 8am (05:00 GMT) and will close at 5pm (14:00 GMT).
- Turnout has been strong since the opening of the polls, and observers expect voter participation to be high. Turnout was 89 percent in the first round.
- As on May 14, Turkish citizens living abroad cast their ballots before election day. About 1.9 million voted in 73 countries and at border gates.
- Both Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu have voted, the former in Istanbul and the later in Ankara.
- With just two candidates facing off, it is widely expected that results will be available sooner than the first round – possibly in the evening.
- The voting has so far gone off without any problems, according to electoral officials.
- In the lead-up to the first round, the campaign was largely centred on the state of the Turkish economy and the response to February’s devastating earthquakes, which killed tens of thousands of people in the south.
- The campaign shifted notably after the first round with the fate of refugees in Turkey and “terrorism” dominating.
- Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AK Party) along with its allies secured a majority in parliament in the polls held two weeks ago.
- The AK Party came first in 10 of the 11 provinces struck by the earthquakes despite being criticised for a slow initial response to the disaster.
- In the run-off, the number of voters has risen by more than 47,500 people who turned 18 over the past two weeks, taking the electorate in Turkey to almost 60.8 million.
Source: Al Jazeera