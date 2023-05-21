Russians ‘destroyed everything’ in Bakhmut: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

His spokesman denied earlier reports attributed to the Ukrainian president that the besieged city was captured by the Russian forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the city of Bakhmut has been “completely destroyed” by Moscow’s Wagner private army, backed by Russian troops, after a bloody eight-month battle.

“They destroyed everything,” Zelenskyy said on Sunday, speaking at the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

“For today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts,” he said. “There is nothing in this place.”

However, his spokesman earlier on Sunday denied reports attributed to the Ukrainian president that the besieged eastern Ukrainian city was captured by the Russian forces.

“Reporter’s question: Russians said they have taken Bakhmut,” Sergii Nykyforov wrote on Facebook. “President’s reply: I think no.”

He added in Ukrainian: “In this way, the president denied the capture of Bakhmut.”

